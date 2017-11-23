Three parenting gems out of the 'Papa Penny bible'
Musician and reality star Papa Penny Penny has got this TV thing on lock and after Wednesday night's episode of his hit reality show, fans think he might just have parenting down too.
The hilarious star had fans rolling with laughter after he dished out some valuable advice to both his children and viewers at home, quoting the 'Bible' to get his point across.
It was all too much for fans who claimed the star had written his own bible, the "Papa Penny Bible".
Here's just three parenting lessons Papa Penny taught:
Respect your parents before God
Papa Penny is no stranger to making statements about God that have left fans confused. A week after claiming that God came from gold, Penny told viewers that God wanted children to respect their parents before they even respect him.
I need this bible he always refers to 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I could change the world to suit me n y’all will follow. 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/tpUD36b5IG— Tshepo Rameetse (@swartblack) November 22, 2017
“Respect your parents before you respect God” 😧ebanna😂#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/PxMgTIPnVU— African Unicorn (@asanda_tee) November 22, 2017
This one is from Papa Penny's Version Bible, Chapter Ahee, Verse Gold Bone...#PapaPennyAhee https://t.co/A9MzGJTxnb— Black Butterfly (@lunabellesoar) November 22, 2017
Let me go wash the dishes before I find a Scripturein PENNY PENNY’s BIBLE about why I shouldn’t wash the dishes 😑😑😑😑😑#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Pg44XRpFRb— Tshepo Rameetse (@swartblack) November 22, 2017
Lol the bible says “Respect your own parents before you respect me” hahaha which bible is this now?! GAZA BIBLE #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/DyvxZVwPPj— IG: LE✝OURⓂ️USIC® (@LETOURMUSIC) November 22, 2017
If your child doesn't have your surname, leave them out the will
Papa Penny has 18 children of his own and so devised a way for them to all have a fair share of his estate when he dies. He announced recently that he was going to only put the children in his will if they took his surname.
He brought it up again in a conversation with his son Bafana on Wednesday but Twitter was only interested in the eye-candy on screen.
But Papa Penny's Son 😭#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Vqzu5RL8Rw— #StrictlyHouse16Dec (@tebogo_medicine) November 22, 2017
Papa penny's Son r we going to sleep Mara 😋😋 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/IABNw528VG— 1OAK (@RatoSewedi) November 22, 2017
Can we discuss the son of #PapaPennyAhee..hayi pic.twitter.com/qmYvEeIVIw— KingLaura (@nicoleigh05) November 22, 2017
Don't 'fake' your children
Papa Penny had fans in stitches when he decided to start a search for another of his children, speaking about his role as a father he said that he was not fake and could not fake his children.
Cue a flood of memes and messages from Twitter users sharing surprise at his statement.
#PapaPennyAhee "I'm not a fake and I cannot fake children " ai lobaba aingeke 😩😧 pic.twitter.com/5xuv46SegL— Thembela_Mnyandu (@ThembelaMnyandu) November 22, 2017
Only Papa Penny can say diz I can't fake children😂😂 #PapaPennyAhee— #Thando (@Lm49Sthi) November 22, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee I don't make fake children🤔 pic.twitter.com/K4IoqnUovX— MaMohlalifi G.N (@MaTshiamoN) November 22, 2017
"I'm not a fake and I cannot fake my children" 😅😂 #PapaPennyAhee— Tsholofelo Hope (@TsholofeloHope) November 22, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee i have a feeling that Papa Penny will be on #Utatakho very soon— #FillUpFnbStadium (@ProsperSibam) November 22, 2017
