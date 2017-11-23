Three parenting gems out of the 'Papa Penny bible'

Musician and reality star Papa Penny Penny has got this TV thing on lock and after Wednesday night's episode of his hit reality show, fans think he might just have parenting down too.

The hilarious star had fans rolling with laughter after he dished out some valuable advice to both his children and viewers at home, quoting the 'Bible' to get his point across.

It was all too much for fans who claimed the star had written his own bible, the "Papa Penny Bible".

Here's just three parenting lessons Papa Penny taught:

Respect your parents before God

Papa Penny is no stranger to making statements about God that have left fans confused. A week after claiming that God came from gold, Penny told viewers that God wanted children to respect their parents before they even respect him.