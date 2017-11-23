TshisaLIVE

Unathi sends a critic packing with a stinging clapback

23 November 2017 - 09:35 By TshisaLIVE
Unathi Msengana is not here to please everyone.
Image: Instagram/unathi.co

Even though Unathi has proven on several occasions that she does not take any form of negativity lying down, some people love poking the bear. 

And of course that never has a good ending. 

Unathi shared a video of herself singing A Mother's Love Song with fans on social media, saying she hadn't performed it in a while. 

Fans immediately flooded her page with nostalgic messages over the track. One person decided to use the opportunity to criticise Unathi's talent, saying that she should just not sing. 

Unathi did not waste time in setting the user straight with a savage response. 

“I’m not here for your validation, to be honest. If I was, I would know who you are and ask you to love me. But I don’t know who you are, and have never spoken to you prior to today.

I wish you could ask yourself what you are saying about yourself to the world…….you are saying you are mean but more importantly you are hurt. Because hurt people hurt people. I don’t care about your opinion of my singing…….live with that,” she told the person. 

Ouch! 

