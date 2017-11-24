Euphonik claps back at Black Friday shopper
Musician and businessman Euphonik has been preaching about sacrificing the flashy things in life to invest in property and clapped back at a fan who shaded his money saving tips.
Euphonik was dragged by Twitter users earlier this week when he posted a series of messages encouraging people to not give into the hype of Black Friday and rather invest in real estate.
While fans told him to sit down and not ruin the day for them, one user told the DJ she would rather spend the money she had on bum shorts.
How was I gonna buy property with my R500 for at least 3 bum shorts at Cotton On tomorrow? Good message ,wrong day & wrong country🤣🙈— ziyanda xakayi (@ZeeXakayi) November 23, 2017
Euphonik, who had not responded to much of the hate directed to him, responded by suggesting the bum shorts wouldn't fit and the user would be homeless in 10 years time.
Talk to me in ten years when you don't fit into your bum shorts and you're homeless. 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/xa2Xn3WPVO— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) November 23, 2017
Take a look at some of the other messages in response to Euphonik's advice.
So we can't even buy Oros nyana vele? pic.twitter.com/IeX7E9Du0D— African Son 🌍 🇿🇦 (@thabang_one) November 21, 2017
Like not consume your music or your artistic craft ?— Hansa Marzen Gold (@Cadre_ManFriday) November 20, 2017
Stop depressing our thoughts wena!😒 pic.twitter.com/OSv0qUdjyO— Ngwana batho (@Bampitsa_Benki) November 20, 2017
South Africans across the country waited in queues on Friday to take advantage of Black Friday sales at retailers.
A glass door was cracked and three alarm scanners were broken at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town as shoppers pushed and jumped over each other to get into stores.
