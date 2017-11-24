TshisaLIVE

Euphonik claps back at Black Friday shopper

24 November 2017 - 09:57 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Euphonik thinks Black Friday is a big con.
DJ Euphonik thinks Black Friday is a big con.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Musician and businessman Euphonik has been preaching about sacrificing the flashy things in life to invest in property and clapped back at a fan who shaded his money saving tips.

Euphonik was dragged by Twitter users earlier this week when he posted a series of messages encouraging people to not give into the hype of Black Friday and rather invest in real estate.

While fans told him to sit down and not ruin the day for them, one user told the DJ she would rather spend the  money she had on bum shorts.

Euphonik, who had not responded to much of the hate directed to him, responded by suggesting the bum shorts wouldn't fit and the user would be homeless in 10 years time.

Take a look at some of the other messages in response to Euphonik's advice. 

South Africans across the country waited in queues on Friday to take advantage of Black Friday sales at retailers.

A glass door was cracked and three alarm scanners were broken at Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town as shoppers pushed and jumped over each other to get into stores.

IN MEMES: Ntate Ranaka's wisdom is too much for Twitter to handle

Emotions ran high on Twitter last night as the Ranakas' celebrated a family wedding, with Ntate Ranaka's words of wisdom giving them the feels.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Inside Cassper's 'disaster date'

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has reflected on perhaps his worst date ever, revealing that he once took a girl out in a beat up car and joked about being ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

AKA gets told to sit down over Joburg 'water crisis' comments

As Johannesburg water works to repair the biggest leak in its history, rapper AKA has taken to social media top question whether people's response to ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates

Emtee has lambasted Cassper Nyovest, accusing the rapper of trying to score cheap points at his expense and not giving him enough respect. Speaking ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sho Majozi: Papa Penny is not my father

Musician and actress Sho Majozi may be one of the hottest artists to come out of Limpopo at the moment but that doesn't mean she is related to one of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Amanda Black on Mthokozisi, her career ambitions & her love life

It's been over a year since Amanda Black released her award-winning debut album Amazulu and the star is still getting used to the fame her meteoric ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA gets told to sit down over Joburg 'water crisis' comments TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi 'receiving assistance' to deal with losing the title TshisaLIVE
  4. Sho Majozi: Papa Penny is not my father TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Oskido's super proud of DJ Zinhle's flashy new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Africans go nuts over Black Friday deals
These are SA’s most unsafe cars
X