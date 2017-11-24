Euphonik claps back at Black Friday shopper

Musician and businessman Euphonik has been preaching about sacrificing the flashy things in life to invest in property and clapped back at a fan who shaded his money saving tips.

Euphonik was dragged by Twitter users earlier this week when he posted a series of messages encouraging people to not give into the hype of Black Friday and rather invest in real estate.

While fans told him to sit down and not ruin the day for them, one user told the DJ she would rather spend the money she had on bum shorts.