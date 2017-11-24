Florence Masebe slams plagiarism claims

Actress Florence Masebe has lashed out at claims that her book, The Heart Knows, has been plagiarised, after receiving an email from a "blogger" claiming the ideas in Florence's book are identical to hers.

"This book is based on info about my theory and I resent, that you grieving about your son yet you using info based on my daughter..." read a message from the email sent to Florence, which she put on social media.

The "blogger" went on to accuse the veteran actress of using her pain to advance her career.

It is unclear whether the blogger's identity is real or if it is someone using a fake name. The same person has accused other people of copyright infringements including Bonang Matheba, Cassper Nyovest and Terry Pheto.

Florence did not take the accusations lying down.

"How does one even respond to such manure? This excuse of a human being has chosen the wrong subject to seek attention with. If you know who this person is, do warn them about my inborn intolerance for crap."

Florence launched her book earlier this month in honour of her son, Masakona, who drowned in 2015.

"I lost a huge part of me when I lost you my Prince. I still don't share much of that pain and grief with anyone outside my immediate world. When all seemed too dark to ever let any light in, my knowledge of your love gave me much needed strength."

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, Florence declined to comment, explaining that she did not want to give the "blogger" any more attention.