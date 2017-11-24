IN MEMES: Do you fall under the '50% off lobola' group this #BlackFriday?
Whether you've been waiting in a queue since 6 am in the morning or stayed up until the wee hours to shop online or you just don't give two hoots about the 'rip off' discounts - Black Friday fever has definitely gripped all types of people across the country.
We've compiled a list of people judging by the most popular reactions to #BlackFriday, and there's sure to be one that fits your profile.
Check out the list of top five and see which one fits you like a glove:
1. The shocked peeps
Every #BlackFriday you are just chilling in front of your PC/phone just SHOOK by how many people are participating in the Black Friday madness.
We see you...
Aren’t people working today #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/KRdl3va8FJ— S’thembiso Gamede (@StheeReloaded) November 24, 2017
2. The 'it is my own damn money to spend' squad
Every time the madness begins, you feel guilty because your Twitter timeline is filled with those 'fake deep' people reminding you about the origin of Black Friday and things like slaves and and and... But then you snap out of it and go well it's my money after all...
I see people trying to discourage those who participate in #Blackfriday..I mean what's wrong with buying important products on low prices with the money that I worked for? pic.twitter.com/1Mac9BVQrr— Yo Daddy Flacko 🐜 (@Ugly_flacko_) November 24, 2017
3. The 'I know I shouldn't but I can't help it' team
You know after the essential bills you are only left with transport money. You also know you have a non-existent #KeDecemberBoss budget and yet...
How my debit card is looking at me #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/5fu4gDIpA7— The Family Hoe (@WassupQuise) November 24, 2017
4. The Smal Street crew
All you want is for that (national) floral two-piece suit in Johannesburg CBD to go from R250 to R150. That is all you want but those people ain't about this #BlackFriday life.. How sad...
So like...there's no #BlackFriday specials ko makuleng? 😢 pic.twitter.com/CcZyQQkyZ0— Your Ex (@ilovemeli_) November 24, 2017
5. The mission impossible cast
50% of lobola? In which black family? Actually in which family nje? Nah fam, ain't happening!
50% off lobola today #BLACKFRIDAY pic.twitter.com/wbd9G5zTMP— Swati Lad (@Siyabangena_) November 24, 2017
