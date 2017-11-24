TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Do you fall under the '50% off lobola' group this #BlackFriday?

24 November 2017 - 10:52 By Chrizelda Kekana
These shoppers standing in a queue in East London woke up really early for #BlackFriday sales.
Whether you've been waiting in a queue since 6 am in the morning or stayed up until the wee hours to shop online or you just don't give two hoots about the 'rip off' discounts - Black Friday fever has definitely gripped all types of people across the country.

We've compiled a list of people judging by the most popular reactions to #BlackFriday, and there's sure to be one that fits your profile. 

Check out the list of top five and see which one fits you like a glove: 

1. The shocked peeps

Every #BlackFriday you are just chilling in front of your PC/phone just SHOOK by how many people are participating in the Black Friday madness.

We see you...

2. The 'it is my own damn money to spend' squad

Every time the madness begins, you feel guilty because your Twitter timeline is filled with those 'fake deep' people reminding you about the origin of Black Friday and things like slaves and and and... But then you snap out of it and go well it's my money after all...

3. The 'I know I shouldn't but I can't help it' team

You know after the essential bills you are only left with transport money. You also know you have a non-existent #KeDecemberBoss budget and yet...

4. The Smal Street crew

All you want is for that (national) floral two-piece suit in Johannesburg CBD to go from R250 to R150. That is all you want  but those people ain't about this #BlackFriday life.. How sad...

5. The mission impossible cast

50% of lobola? In which black family? Actually in which family nje? Nah fam, ain't happening!

