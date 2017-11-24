IN MEMES: Do you fall under the '50% off lobola' group this #BlackFriday?

Whether you've been waiting in a queue since 6 am in the morning or stayed up until the wee hours to shop online or you just don't give two hoots about the 'rip off' discounts - Black Friday fever has definitely gripped all types of people across the country.

We've compiled a list of people judging by the most popular reactions to #BlackFriday, and there's sure to be one that fits your profile.

Check out the list of top five and see which one fits you like a glove: