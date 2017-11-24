Manaka Ranaka: I don’t care what people think about me raising my kids

Generations: The Legacy actress has slammed trolls who question her parenting style, telling them that being a celebrity does not mean that they have a right to tell her what to do.

Manaka, who is a single mother of two children, said during an interview on Power FM that she did not care what people thought of the way she raised her children.

"I don't give two hoots what the public thinks of how I am raising my kid because at the end of the day they are not here to raise them with me. So, whatever they think, they can keep it to themselves or voice it out. It doesn't bother me that much."

Manaka's daughters are from two previous relationships and the star has been open with the way she has raised her children.

Opening up to Drum late last year, Manaka said she would tell her children about their fathers only if they asked.

“I don’t believe in making a fuss. We will speak about their fathers if they bring them up. I believe I have done my part. My kids know their grandparents; they know my side of the family. It’s not my responsibility to go out there to find their father's ‘side of the family”.