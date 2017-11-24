TshisaLIVE

Mmatema Moremi says she gave 'her last cent' for her upcoming album

24 November 2017 - 11:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mmatema Moremi hopes the sacarifices she's made pays off.
Mmatema Moremi hopes the sacarifices she's made pays off.
Image: Via Instagram

Trying to make a mark in the industry has not been an easy journey for Idols SA 2015 runner-up Mmatema Moremi, who has revealed that her upcoming album left a gaping hole in her pockets. 

The musician told TshisaLIVE how she hopes her upcoming album sells because she "literally put everything" into it, from emotions to finances. 

"I opened my company Mmatema Moremi Media Productions, that was basically the executive producer of my album. Every cent I have raised  have gone towards this project. It was really costly but worth it. Maybe I just have too much faith. It may even be naive but I have hopes that it will do well, the Bible says everything works together for our good."

The album titled, Love, Praise & Worship is a mash up of a few genres to cater for everyone. 

The singer added that she did music that she loved, as opposed to following what people think she's capable of.

"People will always have opinions on what they think is 'my kind' of music but I did what I love. I got tired of singing other people's songs when I know I have a voice. There's love songs, praise and dance songs and worship songs that just bring that intimacy with God moments. It's really a beautiful album."

Fans can download the tracks from Google Play and iStore.

 

