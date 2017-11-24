Tali Babes: The Instagram page you have to follow

Last week Showmax announced it would be releasing its debut original series, Tali's Wedding Diary, which is a mockumentary starring SuzlleDIY actress, Julia Anastasopoulos.

Since the trailer was released, Tali has upped her Instagram game, posting tons of videos and doing live interviews with her fans..

And guys, it's hilarious.

Tali is a Jozi girl who recently moved to Cape Town and she's getting ready for her wedding.

In her videos, she speaks about products she has reviewed, sends messages to fans and gives tips on how she does her make-up. Of course, poking fun at every Sandton gal you know.

Check it out and we're sure you can point out at least one of your friends... or those "brand influencers" who review R30 shampoo.