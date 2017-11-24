WATCH: Gail & Kabelo Mabalane reveal they're having a boy

Celebrity couple Kabelo and Gail Mabalane have revealed the gender of the latest addition to their brood in the cutest way.

Taking to Instagram, Gail shared a video of their two-year-old daughter Zoe, who couldn't contain her excitement.

In the video proud daddy-to-be, Kabelo could be seen showing Zoe a picture of Gail's ultrasound.

When asked what the picture was, little Zoe shouted excitedly that it was her brother. Kabelo and Gail announced in September that they were expecting their second child together.

At the time Gail told TshisaLIVE that they could not wait for their bundle of joy to arrive and felt more equipped this time round.

"You expect that after having your first baby that it will be the same but this is a new baby, and a new adventure. I think we are better prepared for it now, we know more and are more relaxed."