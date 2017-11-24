TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Pearl Thusi & Zach McGowan shake their booty on set

24 November 2017 - 09:00 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi and Zack McGowan serve goals on set.
Image: Via Instagram

Pearl Thusi and Hollywood hunk, Zach McGowan are evidently having the time of their lives on set of the Scorpion King: Book of Souls, which is currently being shot in Cape Town. 

Pearl decided to give Zach a taste of the kind of heat Mzansi women can serve on the dance floor. She shared a video of herself teaching Zach to twerk, while the hottie flexed his muscles. 

"How we keep warm & in shape on set," Pearl captioned the video. 

Within hours after the video was shared it gained more than 100,000 views. It also seems like the heat was too much for Zach to handle. 

"Trying to keep up with Pearl Thusi in the cast tent ain’t easy," he said. 

Yaaasss gurl! 

