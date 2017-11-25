5 snaps of Amanda du-Pont owning the bikini game
25 November 2017 - 12:00
Amanda du-Pont works out hard and best you believe you can see the rewarsd when she hits the beach.
Never shy to hide her curves, Amanda is always giving us all kinds of bikini goals.
Whether she's wearing a one-piece costume or a teeny bikini, she continues to serve.
Here's five times she slayed.
