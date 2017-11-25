TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Here’s what happens when Kelly K has to leave Thingo

25 November 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Kelly Khumalo with both her children, Thingo and Christian.
Image: Via Instagram

Kelly Khumalo's daughter, Thingo sure knows how to wrap her mom around her finger in the cutest way. 

After spending quality-time with her kids, Kelly had to leave her daughter, who was not impressed. 

Little Thingo cried her  eyes out and mommy had to even bribe her with kisses and promises. 

Sweet! 

When I have to go play with other kids #Bribery 😜 Video by Aunty @precioustj

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

Making our own pizza 🍕

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

