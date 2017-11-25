WATCH: Here’s what happens when Kelly K has to leave Thingo
25 November 2017 - 14:00
Kelly Khumalo's daughter, Thingo sure knows how to wrap her mom around her finger in the cutest way.
After spending quality-time with her kids, Kelly had to leave her daughter, who was not impressed.
Little Thingo cried her eyes out and mommy had to even bribe her with kisses and promises.
Sweet!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE