WATCH: J'Something's cookbook is on its way

25 November 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
J'Something is excited about his book hitting shelves this week.
Musician and chef, J'Something's cookbook is set to hit shelves this week and he has been hyping fans up on social media. 

J announced the release of his book a few weeks ago and has been giving fans a glimpse into what went into making it.  

The singer said that one of the most exciting parts about producing his cookbook was being able to include the special people in his life including his wife. 

"One of the most exciting parts of my cookbook is that I got to include some very special Familia in it ... my beautiful wife, Mae aka my Mom," he said. 

Aww sweet! 

Here's a behind-the-scenes glimpse into what went into putting together: 

