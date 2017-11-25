WATCH: Pearl Thusi's dance moves will give you all the feels
25 November 2017 - 08:00
Pearl Thusi has never been shy to shake what her mamma gave her.
She posted a video of herself doing the most and again proved why Mzansi loves her.
Wearing cut-off denim shorts and a bikini top, Pearl can undoubtedly give anyone a run for their money.
I love this song bafwethu. 😭🔥❤️ . Now we beach bound! ✌🏽🌈🙏🏽❤️🌊 pic.twitter.com/OK0UnNUvCw— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) November 19, 2017
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE