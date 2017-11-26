TshisaLIVE

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba ‘surprised’ by assault allegation

26 November 2017 - 13:10 By Suthentira Govender
Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba
Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba
Image: Masi Losi.

Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba‚ who stands accused of assaulting a woman‚ says he is not leaving Johannesburg until "this thing is over".

Neo Tsele‚ 20‚ laid a complaint with the Hillbrow police on Saturday after she claimed that Ndaba had assaulted her up at a friend's Braamfontein flat at about 1am on Saturday morning.

Tsele told the Sunday Times that Ndaba had allegedly become violent with her after she and her friend began arguing.

Tsele said Ndaba was unknown to her and her friend and had pitched up at the flat with his cousin.

She claimed Ndaba was intoxicated and mishandled her despite pleas from her and her friend for him to stop.

"He only stopped when he saw his hands were full of blood."

She suffered injuries to her mouth and forehead.

Late on Saturday Ndaba responded to the allegation via a WhatsApp voice note.

He claimed he had cancelled his return to KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

"I'm also surprised. I waited at the police station waiting for her to come and show herself‚ who she is and where did she meet me. But she didn't show up."

Ndaba also sent pictures of himself posing with two policemen at what appears to be an airport satellite booth.

However he claimed it was evidence that he was at the police station.

"I cancelled my flight home. I'm not leaving Johannesburg until this thing is over."

Mzansi Magic spokesman Nondumisi Mabece said the channel and Idols SA were aware of social media posts of an alleged incident that took place on November 24.

"We have however been unable to contact Mthokozisi who has travelled back to KwaZulu-Natal.

"Mzansi Magic and Idols SA condemn any acts of abuse."

The alleged incident comes a week after Ndaba lost the Idols title to 17-year-old Paxton Fieles and reportedly had to receive "assistance" to deal with his emotions.

Mthokozisi walked off stage on Sunday night shortly after Paxton was crowned the winner of season 13 and denied any interviews.

READ MORE

Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault

Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba has been accused of allegedly assaulting a young woman in a Johannesburg flat on Saturday morning.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'Idols' loser accused of assaulting young woman

"He only stopped when he saw his hands were full of blood."
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Mthokozisi breaks his silence: I'm breathing, alive and grateful

Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba has broken his silence after refusing to do media interviews and receiving "assistance" after the season 13 ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. AKA gets told to sit down over Joburg 'water crisis' comments TshisaLIVE
  2. I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates TshisaLIVE
  3. Inside Cassper's 'disaster date' TshisaLIVE
  4. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Oskido's super proud of DJ Zinhle's flashy new crib TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X