Sbahle is on a major abs goal mission

26 November 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
A new week with new challenges for the Fitness Bunny.
Image: Via Instagram

She calls herself thick and fit and there's no denying that Sbahle Mpisane makes exercise and eating healthily look easy.

While she's got a flat tummy, she's on a mission to get more defined abs and put up this power snap to motivate her fitness followers.

As if that wasn't enough to try and get you bikini body ready, then know that Sbahle does the most when it comes to motivating people.

Check out these pics and be prepared to get them body goals loaded.

It's not a vibe until I see my boo @andrepitse so grateful to have you in my life ❤️

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

