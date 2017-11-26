Sbahle is on a major abs goal mission
She calls herself thick and fit and there's no denying that Sbahle Mpisane makes exercise and eating healthily look easy.
While she's got a flat tummy, she's on a mission to get more defined abs and put up this power snap to motivate her fitness followers.
ONLINE ABS CHALLENGE NOW AVAILABLE 🙌🏽🙌🏽 ------------------------ It's never too late to start working on yourself! Sign up NOW for my program and get a sugar detox meal guide as well for only R200/$14 (offer ends end of November) ------------------------ To register, Please email us for more details: info@fitnessbunnie.co.za ------------------------ #FitnessBunnie #EatClean #InvestOnYourself #NowIsTheTime #InstaHealth #Healthy #Lifestyle #Fitspo #InstaFit #Fitness (Make sure that you send to the right email🌹)
As if that wasn't enough to try and get you bikini body ready, then know that Sbahle does the most when it comes to motivating people.
Check out these pics and be prepared to get them body goals loaded.
SWIPE LEFT >> flexing vs not flexing . Its funny that in 2017 some people believe that you cant have muscles and still look feminine!!! I represent to you, FIT AND THICK... fitness comes in all shapes and sizes 🙌🏽 #fit #fitness #fitspo #instafit #healthy #Lifestyle #instafitness email me for my fitness program 👉🏽👉🏽 info@fitnessbunnie.co.za (it won't be easy but it will be worth the pain)
