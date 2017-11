Sjoe! Cassper goes from zero to bae

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who embarked on a fitness journey a few months ago is looking mighty fine.

You may want to grab a glass of water, because Cassper's new physique is going to leave you all kinds of thirsty.

The rapper said that the secret to his smoking-hot results is "consistency".

"The key is consistency. It doesn't get easier, you just get stronger. I'm on a mission to get better everyday," he said.

Enjoy ladies!