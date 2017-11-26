These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute!

Even though Connie Ferguson is a successful actress and entrepreneur, it is evident that the one role she doesn't slack in is being a mom and more recently a grandmother.

Two years ago Connie's older daughter, Lesedi gave birth to a little boy, Ronewa who she completely adores.

During an interview with True Love magazine last year, Connie said that even though she's been close to both her daughters when Lesedi fell pregnant, they grew even closer.

She said that even though Lesedi had a baby out of wedlock, she wanted to emphasize to her that it didn't mean it would stop her life.

"Sometimes I’m mom, sometimes I’m grandma. But whatever he calls me, it is with pure unadulterated love! Oh what a blessing Ronewa is in our home! I love him so!We thank God for our children, our children’s children, for family," she said on Instagram about her grandson.