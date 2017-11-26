TshisaLIVE

Thickleeyonce: I'm more myself than I've ever been

26 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Thickleeyonce is happy with who she is.
Image: Via Instagram

Thickleeyonce has certainly had on helluva year. From being compared to ramp models, to getting that tick of approval from Nicki Minaj and then walking an actual ramp at fashion week, only to be dissed and then rise again, this gal has been through the most.

But she is holding that head high and making sure she ain't apologetic anymore.

"I’m more of myself than I’ve ever been. Why do we torture ourselves so much all in the name of “beauty”? You look in the mirror and all you see is “what’s wrong”...always wishing you could fix this and that," she wrote on Instagram.

"It’s crazy how I used to dislike my Afrocentric features...now I can’t imagine my face without my big nose and my full lips and my brown skin...I LOVE LOOKING LIKE A BLACK GIRL," she added.

Preach!

