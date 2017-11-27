Bongani Bingwa to take over Xolani Gwala's 702 breakfast slot in 2018

702 has announced that radio personality Bongani Bingwa will be taking over what used to be Xolani Gwala's 702’s breakfast show in January 2018.

Xolani announced in September he would be taking time off after he was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Bongani joined the station in July 2017 to present afternoon drive after taking over from Redi Tlhabi.

"Bongani is a natural drive time host. He brings personality, curiosity and a critical eye to all the stories of the day. We believe he is the right person to lead audiences through the many complex issues that affect our lives in Gauteng," 702 station manager Thabisile Mbete said in a statement.

Xolani confirmed he had been diagnosed with colon cancer and would not be on air for the foreseeable future.

"We are led by his and his family’s wishes on this. They have asked for privacy and we will wait on them to make any announcements as they are ready," said PR manager for Primedia Broadcasting Pippa Rowles last week.

"We send heartfelt thanks to the many listeners who have sent through messages of support, advice, wishes and encouragement for Xolani," she added.

Stephen Grootes will take over the drive time show, with the new line-up coming into effect on January 15.