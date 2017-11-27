TshisaLIVE

Britain's Prince Harry to marry US actress Meghan Markle

27 November 2017 - 12:18 By Reuters
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square in Toronto, Canada.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, pictured during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square in Toronto, Canada.
Image: Getty Images/AFP

Britain's Prince Harry is engaged to his US actress girlfriend Meghan Markle with the marriage due to take place in the spring of 2018, his father Prince Charles announced in a statement on Monday.

Harry, 33, currently fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Markle, 36, best known for her role in the US TV legal drama "Suits", became engaged earlier this month, the statement issued by Clarence House said.

"Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms Markle's parents," the statement said.

READ MORE

Why Meghan Markle will be a valuable addition to the House of Windsor

Prince Harry has popped the question - and the A-list actress said yes!
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault TshisaLIVE
  2. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba ‘surprised’ by assault allegation TshisaLIVE
  4. Three times Buhle Samuels served booty envy TshisaLIVE
  5. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X