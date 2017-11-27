Demi-Leigh's first message to SA as Miss Universe: I hope to make you proud

"South Africa, your support has been absolutely incredible. Just know that we haven't had a Miss Universe in 39 years, so this one is for you."

Demi-Leigh is only the second South African to win the Miss Universe crown and thanked fans for their support.

"I hope to make you proud and I hope to be the physical representation of what a South African young women is. And I can't say thank you enough for all the support I've been receiving."

The beauty queen was a firm favourite throughout the competition but it was the question and answer section that sealed the deal.