TshisaLIVE

Demi-Leigh's first message to SA as Miss Universe: I hope to make you proud

27 November 2017 - 06:07 By Jessica Levitt
Newly crowned Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wants to make SA proud.
Newly crowned Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wants to make SA proud.
Image: Jacques_Du_Preez

Newly crowned Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters only had words of thanks for South Africans back home shortly after she won the crown in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Monday morning South African time)

In a voice note sent to TshisaLIVE, the beauty queen said she hoped to make South Africa proud.

"South Africa, your support has been absolutely incredible. Just know that we haven't had a Miss Universe in 39 years, so this one is for you."

Demi-Leigh is only the second South African to win the Miss Universe crown and thanked fans for their support.

"I hope to make you proud and I hope to be the physical representation of what a South African young women is. And I can't say thank you enough for all the support I've been receiving."

The beauty queen was a firm favourite throughout the competition but it was the question and answer section that sealed the deal.

 Miss Jamaica was crowned second princess while Miss Colombia took home the first princess title.

Demi wore a gold embellished Anel Botha design.

Former Miss SA and Miss World, Rolene Strauss, congratulated her friend on the win.

Most read

  1. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Cassper's 'disaster date' TshisaLIVE
  3. I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Ntate Ranaka's wisdom is too much for Twitter to handle TshisaLIVE
  5. Zoleka Mandela: I have never felt like I belonged in my family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X