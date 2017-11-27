Demi-Leigh's first message to SA as Miss Universe: I hope to make you proud
Newly crowned Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters only had words of thanks for South Africans back home shortly after she won the crown in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Monday morning South African time)
In a voice note sent to TshisaLIVE, the beauty queen said she hoped to make South Africa proud.
"South Africa, your support has been absolutely incredible. Just know that we haven't had a Miss Universe in 39 years, so this one is for you."
Demi-Leigh is only the second South African to win the Miss Universe crown and thanked fans for their support.
"I hope to make you proud and I hope to be the physical representation of what a South African young women is. And I can't say thank you enough for all the support I've been receiving."
The beauty queen was a firm favourite throughout the competition but it was the question and answer section that sealed the deal.
Relive our new #MissUniverse's answer to the Final Word. pic.twitter.com/czO8vgSiuU— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
Miss Jamaica was crowned second princess while Miss Colombia took home the first princess title.
Demi wore a gold embellished Anel Botha design.
Former Miss SA and Miss World, Rolene Strauss, congratulated her friend on the win.
