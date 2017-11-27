'I feel like leaving all the time' - Thabo Rametsi on acting

TshisaLIVE

Actor Thabo Rametsi said even though he doesn't earn much, he would never quit being an actor.
Image: Via Facebook/Kalushi page

Despite having given a stellar performance in Kalushi and other productions, actor Thabo Rametsi said parts of his job as an actor have exposed him to the "worst parts of people" and that if money was his motivation, he would've already quit.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE, Thabo explained why no amount of money could take him away from acting. He said his aim was to "immortalize people's stories".

 "I feel like leaving all the time. I hate the “industry” part of art. It has shown me some of the worst parts of people, mostly the non-artist, who profits from our art. It is a very exploitative industry. When it’s just artists, it’s beautiful."

Thabo explained that the money problems actors experience could only be fixed by artists learning the business side of acting.

The actor said that despite his passion for acting, he has not been part of as many productions as he would've liked to. 

"I was hoping to have done more but I’m realizing that quality over quantity has merit."

 The Kalushi star has featured in Lockdown, High Rollers and the series, Madiba.

Even though his career began on the first season of acting competition Class Act, Thabo said the "brutal" comments he received were the hardest he's had to take.

"My start on a show called Class Act was one of lowest points. I was learning for the first time how to act in front of a lot of people. I wasn’t any good, but I was learning. People were brutal but I’m very thankful for that now."

