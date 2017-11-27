TshisaLIVE

I just want to focus on my music, says Fifi Cooper on Ambitiouz court interdict

27 November 2017 - 17:12 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Fifi Cooper has responded to an interdict brought against her.
Image: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Rapper Fifi Cooper has responded to a court ruling in favour of Ambitiouz Entertainment, which in part prevents her from performing any music that was recorded under the label, telling TshisaLIVE that she was still making sense of it all.

Fifi left Ambitiouz in February 2017 along with A-Reece and BenchmarQ after a contractual dispute with the label. Ambitiouz later issued a statement announcing that the matter would be going to court. In March, the artists responded to this claiming that the label never owned their work.

In a statement released by Ambitiouz on Monday afternoon, the label said that the ruling made at the South Gauteng High Court last week prevented Fifi from claiming to own her songs, and instructed her to pay copyright and legal damages to the label. It promised to update fans on a similar action brought against A-Reece. 

Responding to the interdict, Fifi said that she would comment on the ruling once she understood it in full.

"I cannot comment at the moment. I am like a lot of my fans right now and I don't understand everything that is going on. I am trying to make sense of it myself and then I will comment. Right now, I just want to focus on my music," she said.

Meanwhile fans have come to Fifi's defence with many criticising the label and some calling for a boycott of it. The stream of support saw Fifi top the Twitter trends list as thousands of messages flooded the site.

Fifi said that she was grateful for the support.

"As a sister and a mother, nobody wants this to happen to them. I am humbled that fans care about my future. They are the reason I work so hard and stay strong," she added. 

Read the statement on the ruling in full below:

