TshisaLIVE

Khaya Mthethwa reportedly set to tie knot with Ntando Kunene soon

27 November 2017 - 14:25 By TshisaLIVE
Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and Khaya Mthethwa are rumoured to be completely besotted with each other.
Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and Khaya Mthethwa are rumoured to be completely besotted with each other.

Musician, Khaya Mthethwa has apparently found his better half in former Miss SA, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and the pair are reportedly set on solidifying their union soon.

The pair fuelled the rumour mill after Khaya took to Instagram on Monday morning to a share a picture with Ntando along with a cryptic caption.

"As we approach our day to forever," Khaya wrote.

This was followed by another picture on Instagram stories with the caption, "bye singlehood". 

This was not the first time that the couple caused a stir around their relationship status. In September, Ntando shared a picture of herself at Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' wedding with the caption, "plus one duties". 

Khaya was part of the band that performed at Minnie and Quinton's special day. 

The former Idols winner's Instagram posts comes hot on the heels of a Sunday World report, which claimed that its sources revealed that Khaya and Ntando started dating three months ago. 

The paper also published an invite which was leaked to it ahead of the lovebirds' uMembeso ceremony, which is apparent set to take place next week at Ntando's home.

While fans on social media including the likes of Minnie and Nomzamo Mbatha congratulated the couple on their fairytale ending the verdict is still out on whether this is for real or if it is part of some elaborate publicity stunt. Remember Bontle and Priddy Ugly's fake wedding for their music video earlier this year? 

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Khaya Mthethwa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. 

For now here's a peep at those loved-up Insta snaps we were talking about: 

 

'The Miss Universe title belongs to Jamaica,' says poet Ntsiki Mazwai

As South Africans rally together to celebrate Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters after she scooped the Miss Universe crown in Las Vegas on Monday morning, poet ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Candice Modiselle: People think I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame

Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle may have two famous sisters but she has no time for people who think she is trying to capitalise ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

'I feel like leaving all the time' - Thabo Rametsi on acting

Despite having given a stellar performance in Kalushi and other productions, actor Thabo Rametsi said parts of his job as an actor have exposed him ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

‘It hurts, it’s a diss' -Riky Rick hits back at 'SA rap sounding American'

Riky Rick has responded to claims that South African rappers are trying to sound like Americans in order to be popular, telling a UK publication that ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

Demi-Leigh's first message to SA as Miss Universe: I hope to make you proud

Newly crowned Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters only had words of thanks for South Africans back home shortly after she won the crown in a ...
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault TshisaLIVE
  2. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba ‘surprised’ by assault allegation TshisaLIVE
  4. Three times Buhle Samuels served booty envy TshisaLIVE
  5. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X