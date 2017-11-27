Khaya Mthethwa reportedly set to tie knot with Ntando Kunene soon

Musician, Khaya Mthethwa has apparently found his better half in former Miss SA, Ntandoyenkosi Kunene and the pair are reportedly set on solidifying their union soon.

The pair fuelled the rumour mill after Khaya took to Instagram on Monday morning to a share a picture with Ntando along with a cryptic caption.

"As we approach our day to forever," Khaya wrote.

This was followed by another picture on Instagram stories with the caption, "bye singlehood".

This was not the first time that the couple caused a stir around their relationship status. In September, Ntando shared a picture of herself at Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' wedding with the caption, "plus one duties".

Khaya was part of the band that performed at Minnie and Quinton's special day.

The former Idols winner's Instagram posts comes hot on the heels of a Sunday World report, which claimed that its sources revealed that Khaya and Ntando started dating three months ago.

The paper also published an invite which was leaked to it ahead of the lovebirds' uMembeso ceremony, which is apparent set to take place next week at Ntando's home.

While fans on social media including the likes of Minnie and Nomzamo Mbatha congratulated the couple on their fairytale ending the verdict is still out on whether this is for real or if it is part of some elaborate publicity stunt. Remember Bontle and Priddy Ugly's fake wedding for their music video earlier this year?

Several attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Khaya Mthethwa were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

For now here's a peep at those loved-up Insta snaps we were talking about: