Let me live, says Psyfo on moving on from Hulisani
Music producer Sipho "Psyfo" Ngwenya has responded to fans who have criticised him for moving on from TV and radio personality Hulisani Ravele, telling a follower to let him live.
Psyfo and Hulisani dated for over 10 years and were often rumoured to be close to getting married. However, fans were shocked earlier this year as claims surfaced that the pair had split.
Since then Psyfo has become more open about his relationship with his new girlfriend Aamirah, and took to Instagram on Sunday to once again post a picture him and his gal.
While the majority of the responses wished the couple well, one user suggested he was wrong to move on from Hulisani so fast.
Psyfo, who hardly ever spoke of his relationship with Hulisani, told the user to focus on her life and not his.
"Please don’t be rude my sister. Let me live. You focus on your life and I will do mine," he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Hulisani's management said they could not comment on her private life but said that she was happy.
"As you may know Hulisani does not like to discuss her private life in public, but her fans will be glad to know that she is doing great and is in a happy place," her publicist Yvonne Siphuka said.
Meanwhile, Psyfo and his new bae have been heating up social media with their snaps and tributes to each other.
"Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like, Psyfo's new bae, Aamirah wrote in tribute to him recently.
