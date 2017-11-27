Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas, making her only the second South African to ever win the crown.
The second runner up was Miss Jamaica and the first runner-up was Miss Colombia.
She was a firm-favourite going into the competition and, as TshisaLIVE previously reported, pundits predicated Demi would take the crown.
"There's the same sense as when Rolene (Strauss) won Miss World. Demi ticks all the boxes and there's a big buzz around her," said an insider at the Miss SA pageant said.
In the first question and answer part of the competition, Nel-Peters was asked what the biggest issue facing women around the world is?
Her answer got cheers from the audience.
"Women earn 75% of what men earn doing the same thing. I believe in equal pay for equal work."
It's your turn, South Africa. Welcome to the #MissUniverse Top 3. pic.twitter.com/NWlN1qRtK4— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
In the last question and answer section for the top three, contestants were asked 'what quality in yourself are you most proud of and how will you apply that quality to your time as Miss Universe?'
Again, Nel-Peters owned the answer.
"As Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are. Miss Universe has to overcome her fears and teach others to do the same. And nothing is ever too much to ask for. That is exactly who I am."
Margaret Gardiner last took the crown in 1978 and SA did not compete in the pageant between 1985 and 1994.
South Africa, thank you for support and love throughout my #MissUniverse journey. I may be the new Miss Universe but I will always be your Miss South Africa - we did it! 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/QwHAXGsdVA— Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) November 27, 2017
