'She's gorgeous' SA rallies behind Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

South Africans woke up to the news that their beauty queen, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters had been crowned Miss Universe on Monday morning.

Demi-Leigh beat out over 90 contestants from around the globe to take the prize.

Wearing a gold Anele Botha gown with about 30,000 Swarovski crystals, Demi was a firm favourite throughout the competition. But it was the question and answer part of the pageant that really sealed the deal for her.