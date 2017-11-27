TshisaLIVE

'She's gorgeous' SA rallies behind Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters

27 November 2017 - 12:02 By Jessica Levitt
Demi-Leigh is our new Miss Universe.
Image: Miss Universe

South Africans woke up to the news that their beauty queen, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters had been crowned Miss Universe on Monday morning. 

Demi-Leigh beat out over 90 contestants from around the globe to take the prize.

Wearing a gold Anele Botha gown with about 30,000 Swarovski crystals, Demi was a firm favourite throughout the competition. But it was the question and answer part of the pageant that really sealed the deal for her.

South Africans have welcomed the good news and their new Miss Universe with open arms. (Well, besides Ntsiki Mazwai)

