'She's gorgeous' SA rallies behind Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters
South Africans woke up to the news that their beauty queen, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters had been crowned Miss Universe on Monday morning.
Demi-Leigh beat out over 90 contestants from around the globe to take the prize.
Wearing a gold Anele Botha gown with about 30,000 Swarovski crystals, Demi was a firm favourite throughout the competition. But it was the question and answer part of the pageant that really sealed the deal for her.
Relive our new #MissUniverse's answer to the Final Word. pic.twitter.com/czO8vgSiuU— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
South Africans have welcomed the good news and their new Miss Universe with open arms. (Well, besides Ntsiki Mazwai)
Dear South Africa 🇿🇦— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) November 27, 2017
While we were sleeping #MissSouthAfrica WON and was crowned Miss Universe 2017 👑
Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters 👸🏻 You’ve made us proud. @DemiLeighNP #MisssUniverse pic.twitter.com/OCDVeADqq2
SHE’S SO EFFINNN GORGEOUS! CONGRATULATIONS #MissUniverse 2017, DEMI-LEIGH NEL-PETERS 👸🏼✨👑😍 pic.twitter.com/rwHxWRSnvj— Doo 😽 (@waniedoo) November 27, 2017
Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition!— Khathu James (@KhathuJames) November 27, 2017
She has made SA proud.
A proudest moment for our country .#DateMyFamily #FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD #TheBigDebate pic.twitter.com/ckyZ4ojCBl
We had Rolene Strauss as Miss World in 2014 and now we have Demi-Leigh As Miss World all in a period of 3 years what a time to be alive 🙋🏽🇿🇦🇿🇦 #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/YMGmgCcchG— 2018 AFRICA (@2018AFRICA) November 27, 2017
YES! Our Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters WON #MissUniverse!!! South Africa is so proud! What a way to start the week. Big congratulations 🇿🇦👑❤ pic.twitter.com/XLL3Yrz1dK— Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 27, 2017
Thank you for flying the flag high Demi-Leigh, we are so proud of you. A well deserved win! Alililili! 🇿🇦— Lineo Masopha (@Lineo77) November 27, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE