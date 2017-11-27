Should Cassper have 'cut' Emtee from #FillUpOrlandoStadium DVD'?
As rappers Cassper Nyovest and Emtee find themselves in the midst of a heated feud, some fans have suggested that the Doc Shebeleza rapper should have cut out performances from Emtee on his #FillUpOrlandoStadium DVD.
The pair shared a stage at the event late last year but have since fallen out after Emtee claimed that Cassper had disrespected him and not given him support.
A documentary about the event, which formed part of a series that was aired on SABC 1 on Sunday evening, trended for much of the night as fans shared their thoughts on the show. Some even claimed that given Emtee's recent outbursts against the rapper, he should have cut him out of the DVD.
They should have edited out Emtee's part #FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD pic.twitter.com/OMCjTN3z1W— Indiphile 👑 (@Indi_Nabela) November 26, 2017
I thought Cass would be petty and cut Emtee out... #FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD— #FillUpFNBStadium (@uHlobisile) November 26, 2017
#FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD gosh kodwa y did'nt they cut Emtee part 😩😩 zoyenza ngaye yonke lento savelelwa 🙆🙆— Thobile Myaka (@myakathobile) November 26, 2017
Emtee was talking shit about Cassper last week saying he's wack and shit but Cassper allowed him to perform on his show yet he can't even fill his own undies . #FillUpOrlandoStadiumDVD pic.twitter.com/nMY9jp9mnX— † (@_Thato_N) November 26, 2017
Cassper took to social media at the time to praise Emtee's performance.
Emtee smashed it last year!!! #FILLUPORLANDOSTADIUM— 6 days till we #FillUpFnb (@CassperNyovest) November 26, 2017
One thing that is for sure is Emtee will not be a part of this year's #FillUpFNBStadium next month, telling TshisaLIVE that he would rather stay at home with his family.
"Hell no! I won't be at FNB. I don't want to work with him (Cassper) and I would rather spend time with my son and girl. He has been wanting to work with me for a long time but I am getting a lot of negative energy from him and I don't mess with that," he said.
