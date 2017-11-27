Should Cassper have 'cut' Emtee from #FillUpOrlandoStadium DVD'?

As rappers Cassper Nyovest and Emtee find themselves in the midst of a heated feud, some fans have suggested that the Doc Shebeleza rapper should have cut out performances from Emtee on his #FillUpOrlandoStadium DVD.

The pair shared a stage at the event late last year but have since fallen out after Emtee claimed that Cassper had disrespected him and not given him support.

A documentary about the event, which formed part of a series that was aired on SABC 1 on Sunday evening, trended for much of the night as fans shared their thoughts on the show. Some even claimed that given Emtee's recent outbursts against the rapper, he should have cut him out of the DVD.