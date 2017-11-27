TshisaLIVE

Twitter's elated over DMF's return starring Mimi, Bokang & Tsholo

27 November 2017 - 10:41 By TshisaLIVE
Mimi's no-filter approach to dates captured Twitter.
Mimi's no-filter approach to dates captured Twitter.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

So much drama and spice! The return of Date My Family was the perfect end to the weekend for Twitter. 

The return of the hit reality show dominated the trends list as Twitter couldn't stop talking about participants, Mimi, Bokang and Tsholo. 

Mimi, the bachelorette featured on the show to find a man, and was entertaining to watch as she dished her unfiltered opinions of the families. In the end it was one of Bokang's (one of the bachelor's) friends, Tsholo, who ended up hogging the spotlight for "attempting to block him" from finding love.

Twitter was convinced that Tsholo was secretly in love with Bokang and that was the reason he was "sabotaging" his date with Mimi.

Despite the drama, Twitter was happy to have their fave show back and the memes streamed in:

Candice Modiselle: People think I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame

Generations: The Legacy actress Candice Modiselle may have two famous sisters but she has no time for people who think she is trying to capitalise ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

'I feel like leaving all the time' - Thabo Rametsi on acting

Despite having given a stellar performance in Kalushi and other productions, actor Thabo Rametsi said parts of his job as an actor have exposed him ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

‘It hurts, it’s a diss' -Riky Rick hits back at 'SA rap sounding American'

Riky Rick has responded to claims that South African rappers are trying to sound like Americans in order to be popular, telling a UK publication that ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Demi-Leigh's first message to SA as Miss Universe: I hope to make you proud

Newly crowned Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters only had words of thanks for South Africans back home shortly after she won the crown in a ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas, making her only the second ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Sjoe! Cassper goes from zero to bae

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who embarked on a fitness journey a few months ago is looking mighty fine.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault TshisaLIVE
  2. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba ‘surprised’ by assault allegation TshisaLIVE
  4. Three times Buhle Samuels served booty envy TshisaLIVE
  5. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X