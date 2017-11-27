Twitter's elated over DMF's return starring Mimi, Bokang & Tsholo
So much drama and spice! The return of Date My Family was the perfect end to the weekend for Twitter.
The return of the hit reality show dominated the trends list as Twitter couldn't stop talking about participants, Mimi, Bokang and Tsholo.
Mimi, the bachelorette featured on the show to find a man, and was entertaining to watch as she dished her unfiltered opinions of the families. In the end it was one of Bokang's (one of the bachelor's) friends, Tsholo, who ended up hogging the spotlight for "attempting to block him" from finding love.
Twitter was convinced that Tsholo was secretly in love with Bokang and that was the reason he was "sabotaging" his date with Mimi.
Despite the drama, Twitter was happy to have their fave show back and the memes streamed in:
The situation escalated very quickly 😳😳😳🤣😂🤣😂🤣 #DateMyFamily #DMFMzansi pic.twitter.com/3U0ruX9wBA— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) November 26, 2017
Raise your hand if you also think that this 1st episode was lit 🔥🔥🔥 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/rrjDq5Dufx— Thabo Mashego (@thabomashego) November 26, 2017
I don't blame Mimi, Tsholo probably wants Bokang for her self nje 😃😃😄😄😄😄😄😂😂 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/0J90JsjCz5— VOOV: DaRealKOKI (@Koketjo_phat) November 26, 2017
That girl from Bokang's family, she should take him to uyang'thanda na nje 😕 #DMFMzansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/GDmUYfittr— Dorothy Ngobeni (@DOrOthEeY) November 26, 2017
#DateMyFamily Bokang's lady friend wants him for herself pic.twitter.com/zgcaMTtNSA— SaloM (@MadibaZ) November 26, 2017
Tsholo wants Bokang for herself #DateMyFamily this is what happens when you have been #frienszoned for too long pic.twitter.com/KpQmSak6iq— Michael (@Enwand) November 26, 2017
Bokang's friend must come clean. She's been craving her friend all along. She ain't just tjatjarag.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/C5ihxe53S6— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) November 26, 2017
I think Bokang's female friend is that type that will slyly ruin his relationships coz she undercover wants him. or enjoys his attention for herself. She also thinks she's all that. Bokang himself is also blind to the fact #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/zCYduO47D5— Ndiri Zvandiri (@MJAfrican) November 26, 2017
