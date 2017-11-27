WATCH: Three moments Demi-Leigh nailed the Miss Universe pageant
27 November 2017 - 05:30
Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters beat over 96 contestants to become the newly crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night. (Monday morning SA time)
Leading up to the final rounds, Demi was a firm favourite. Many pundits applauded her fitness.
It's all about you, South Africa! #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/qKzOKtwjUS— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
When it came to the question and answer section, Demi nailed it.
Relive our new #MissUniverse's answer to the Final Word. pic.twitter.com/czO8vgSiuU— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
Holding onto Miss Colombia's hand as the winner was announced, Demi's reaction was priceless as her name was called.
The next #MissUniverse is... SOUTH AFRICA! pic.twitter.com/GxlFcdJnV5— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017
