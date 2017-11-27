TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Three moments Demi-Leigh nailed the Miss Universe pageant

27 November 2017 - 05:30 By Jessica Levitt
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned Miss Universe.
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has been crowned Miss Universe.
Image: Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters beat over 96 contestants to become the newly crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night. (Monday morning SA time)

Leading up to the final rounds, Demi was a firm favourite. Many pundits applauded her fitness.

When it came to the question and answer section, Demi nailed it.

Holding onto Miss Colombia's hand as the winner was announced, Demi's reaction was priceless as her name was called.

Most read

  1. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Cassper's 'disaster date' TshisaLIVE
  3. I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Ntate Ranaka's wisdom is too much for Twitter to handle TshisaLIVE
  5. Zoleka Mandela: I have never felt like I belonged in my family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X