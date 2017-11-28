TshisaLIVE

Ayanda to release new Sfiso Ncwane single on anniversary of his death

28 November 2017 - 08:00
Sfiso and Ayanda Ncwane prior to the star's death in December last year.
A new single from late gospel star Sfiso Ncwane is set to be released on the anniversary of the musician's death next week, with his wife and team confident that it will be a chart-topper.

Sfiso, who died of complications related to kidney failure on December 5, was honoured with the Song of the Decade award at the Crown Gospel Awards in Durban on Sunday for his hit single Kulungile Baba. The award was voted for by fans.

Ncwane Communications spokesperson Asanda Mpaise told TshisaLIVE that the award was an indication of the love for Sfiso and helped encourage them to release new music from the star.

"We are honoured by the award but are sad because Sfiso was not here to collect it himself. We miss him and that is why we are planning to release new music from Sfiso every year on the anniversary of his death as a way to remember him. It is a way to honour his legacy."

The first song to be released is entitled Hamba Nami Baba and was recorded shortly before Sfiso's death.

"We have a mix of finished and unfinished songs which we have been working through and making them ready for release. Right now our plan is to release only songs but if the response is great we will think about releasing an album," Asanda added.

Sfiso's legacy has been kept alive through music festivals and events in his honour. The star also walked away with four posthumous awards earlier this year at the Indondo gospel awards.

