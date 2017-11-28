TshisaLIVE

EFF offers to help Fifi Cooper fight Ambitiouz Entertainment

28 November 2017 - 16:29 By TshisaLIVE
EFF has offered to help take on Ambitiouz Entertainment on rapper Fifi Cooper's behalf.
EFF has offered to help take on Ambitiouz Entertainment on rapper Fifi Cooper's behalf.
Image: Via Instagram

The EFF has extended an olive branch to rapper Fifi Cooper who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment. 

Taking to its verified Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon the political party announced that it had offered its help to Fifi to fight the "exploitative record company".

The party labelled the court interdict, which in part prevents Fifi from performing any of the songs she recorded under the label as an "injustice". 

"We have contacted Fifi with the willingness to help her fight back against the corrupt and exploitative record company," read part of the tweet. 

This after Ambitiouz Entertainment, owned by North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, released a statement on Monday announcing that they had secured a court interdict against the rapper.  

Fifi left Ambitiouz in February 2017 along with A-Reece and BenchmarQ after a contractual dispute with the label. Ambitiouz later issued a statement announcing that the matter would be going to court. In March, the artists responded to this claiming that the label never owned their work.

Fifi told TshisaLIVE on Monday that was still trying to make sense of the ruling. 

"I cannot comment at the moment. I am like a lot of my fans right now and I don't understand everything that is going on. I am trying to make sense of it myself and then I will comment. Right now, I just want to focus on my music," she said.

Twitter responded positively to the offer on Fifi's behalf, thanking the political party for stepping in.

Mthokozisi on abuse claims: Let the law take its course

Idols SA runner-up has responded to claims that he allegedly assaulted a young woman in Johannesburg on Saturday, urging fans to "continue taking a ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Nathi reveals he left Muthaland because he felt ‘controlled’

After much speculation over the reasons that led to the end of Nathi Mankayi's working relationship with Muthaland Entertainment, the musician has ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede: There's no place for my twang when I play Mamlambo

It's hard to miss Gugu Gumede's American twang, which she developed after years of studying in Los Angeles, but when she gets into character for her ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again!

TV personality Minnie Dlamini, aka Mrs Jones has once again sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with speculation that she's pregnant.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

WATCH: Cassper Nyovest explains his #JustBuyATicketBro response to AKA

With only three days left to Cassper Nyovest's dream to #FillUpFNBStadium, the rapper has come out to clarify why he declined AKA's offer to "help" ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe TshisaLIVE
  2. 7 things you need to know about Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault TshisaLIVE
  4. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The Miss Universe title belongs to Jamaica,' says poet Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X