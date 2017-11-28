Ladysmith Black Mambazo guns for 5th Grammy with two 2018 nods

Celebrated South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo has scooped two two Grammy nominations ahead of the 2018 awards, it was announced on Tuesday.

The group were nominated in the Best World Music Album category for their album Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration. The album is a reworked version of the group's 1988 Grammy award-winning Best Traditional Folk Album.

The group will compete against Memoria De Los Sentidos by Vicente Amigo, Para Mi by Buika, Rosa Dos Ventos by Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro and Elwan by Tinariwen.

They were also nominated in the Best Children's Album for Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World, where they will compete against Brighter Side byGustafer Yellowgold, Feel What U Feel by Lisa Loeb, Lemonade by Justin Roberts and Rise Shine #Woke by Alphabet Rockers.

The group have won four Grammys with the last being in 2013.

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, the group's founder Joseph Tshabalala was completely overwhelmed by the news.

"Thank you so much. We are so grateful for the love, that people love the music."

Joseph's grandson, Siyabonga Tshabalala continued on his behalf, saying that they were grateful to be recognised by such a prestigious organisation.

"It is such an honour and every time we get such recognition we are filled with so much joy. It's always a great feeling to know that our music keeps rising the South African flag in the world. It is so prestigious, we can hardly speak."

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on January 28, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.