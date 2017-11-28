Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again!

TV personality Minnie Dlamini, aka Mrs Jones has once again sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with speculation that she's pregnant.

These pesky rumours have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks and it seems to be a topic fans are stuck on.

Minnie, who married the man of her dreams, Quinton Jones in a fairytale wedding earlier this year has had quite a busy year, both personally and professionally.

So when she took to Twitter to tease fans with a cryptic message about an upcoming announcement, fans were all ears.