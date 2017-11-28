Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again!
TV personality Minnie Dlamini, aka Mrs Jones has once again sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with speculation that she's pregnant.
These pesky rumours have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks and it seems to be a topic fans are stuck on.
Minnie, who married the man of her dreams, Quinton Jones in a fairytale wedding earlier this year has had quite a busy year, both personally and professionally.
So when she took to Twitter to tease fans with a cryptic message about an upcoming announcement, fans were all ears.
2017!!! What a year... one more announcement then festive 🎉🎉🎉— Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) November 28, 2017
Even though the announcement could be about anything, fans instantly jumped to conclusions once again that she and Quinton are expecting a bundle of joy.
This after Minnie shut down the rumours two weeks ago, telling fans she had just gained weight.
But that doesn't mean starting a family isn't part of the plan. Speaking to Tbo Touch on Touch HD last month, Minnie said she could not wait to start a family.
"I can’t wait to start a family. We know it will all happen in due time. We aren’t in a rush but we can’t wait to start a family‚" she said.
Twitter wasn't even willing to wait for the announcement from Minnie, they jumped into her mentions with their answers ready.
why are doing this to us... are you pregnant neh.... vele lol pic.twitter.com/KGaAVW1nzG— Fortunate Nombuso (@fnombuso) November 28, 2017
Almost an hour later, Minnie still hadn't made the announcement... and the people want to know!
Kunini ngilindile MaDlamini pic.twitter.com/Nk7dMBq3o5— Siyabonga Zulu (@Bongasiya1) November 28, 2017
