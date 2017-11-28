TshisaLIVE

Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again!

28 November 2017 - 12:41 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini's cryptic tweet about an announcement has Twitter guessing.
Minnie Dlamini's cryptic tweet about an announcement has Twitter guessing.
Image: Via Twitter

TV personality Minnie Dlamini, aka Mrs Jones has once again sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with speculation that she's pregnant. 

These pesky rumours have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks and it seems to be a topic fans are stuck on.

Minnie, who married the man of her dreams, Quinton Jones in a fairytale wedding earlier this year has had quite a busy year, both personally and professionally. 

So when she took to Twitter to tease fans with a cryptic message about an upcoming announcement, fans were all ears. 

Even though the announcement could be about anything, fans instantly jumped to conclusions once again that she and Quinton are expecting a bundle of joy.

This after Minnie shut down the rumours two weeks ago, telling fans she had just gained weight.

 

But that doesn't mean starting a family isn't part of the plan.  Speaking to Tbo Touch on Touch HD last month, Minnie said she could not wait to start a family.

"I can’t wait to start a family. We know it will all happen in due time. We aren’t in a rush but we can’t wait to start a family‚" she said.

Twitter wasn't even willing to wait for the announcement from Minnie, they jumped into her mentions with their answers ready.

Almost an hour later, Minnie still hadn't made the announcement... and the people want to know!

WATCH: Cassper Nyovest explains his #JustBuyATicketBro response to AKA

With only three days left to Cassper Nyovest's dream to #FillUpFNBStadium, the rapper has come out to clarify why he declined AKA's offer to "help" ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Sorry Heavy K & Maphorisa! Sister Bethina remains 'undisputed' hit

There's no denying that Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa are great producers and verified hitmakers, but Twitter has agreed with Mgarimbe that his Sister ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

IN MEMES: Lockdown fans 'can't deal' with Tyson's pregnancy bombshell

Mzansi Magic's Lockdown once again cemented its place as one of the most dramatic series in South Africa on Monday, leaving fans in shock with the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Thabo Rametsi talks living a 'free' life despite celeb status

Despite being in the spotlight actor Thabo Rametsi has learn't to live life on his own terms and to not let public scrutiny deter him from being ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'It's different this time,' says Mshoza on traditional wedding

Mshoza is enjoying newly-wedded bliss and everything that comes with being a new makoti (bride) after she traditionally tied the knot to her beau ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe TshisaLIVE
  2. 7 things you need to know about Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters TshisaLIVE
  3. Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba accused of assault TshisaLIVE
  4. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE
  5. 'The Miss Universe title belongs to Jamaica,' says poet Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X