Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: 'Is this even real?'

The news of being crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in Las Vegas is still setting in for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The 22-year-old beat over 90 contestants to take the crown, only the second South African to ever win the Miss Universe pageant.

In a voice note sent to TshisaLIVE she said she wanted to make her country proud. And in her first picture posted after the competition, she made sure to make Mzansi feel loved.