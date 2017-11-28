TshisaLIVE

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: 'Is this even real?'

28 November 2017 - 07:24 By Jessica Levitt
MissUniverse Demi-Leigh Nel - Peters is overjoyed at her win.
The news of being crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in Las Vegas is still setting in for Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

The 22-year-old beat over 90 contestants to take the crown, only the second South African to ever win the Miss Universe pageant.

In a voice note sent to TshisaLIVE she said she wanted to make her country proud. And in her first picture posted after the competition, she made sure to make Mzansi feel loved.

Posting another picture of herself being crowned, it is clear the news is still settling in.

Is this even real? #MissUniverse2017 🇿🇦👑 Dress by @anelbothac ❤️🇿🇦

A post shared by Miss Universe 2017 (@demileighnp) on

