Sorry Heavy K & Maphorisa! Sister Bethina remains 'undisputed' hit

There's no denying that Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa are great producers and verified hitmakers, but Twitter has agreed with Mgarimbe that his Sister Bethina track makes him the undisputed music king in Mzansi.

When you're an artist you take pride in the work you do and, occasionally, you may even take some time off to brag about your achievements. That is what DJ Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa did until Mgarimbe shut the whole thing down with one tweet!

Heavy K started to list the hits that he's produced to shut down potential haters.

He took to Twitter and asked people to look at his track record before attempting to compare him with other producers and artists.