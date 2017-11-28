Sorry Heavy K & Maphorisa! Sister Bethina remains 'undisputed' hit
There's no denying that Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa are great producers and verified hitmakers, but Twitter has agreed with Mgarimbe that his Sister Bethina track makes him the undisputed music king in Mzansi.
When you're an artist you take pride in the work you do and, occasionally, you may even take some time off to brag about your achievements. That is what DJ Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa did until Mgarimbe shut the whole thing down with one tweet!
Heavy K started to list the hits that he's produced to shut down potential haters.
He took to Twitter and asked people to look at his track record before attempting to compare him with other producers and artists.
Before you compare me to anyone just remember who i am!— #iNDELendlela (@HeavykDrumboss) November 23, 2017
Lento
Gunsong
Wena
Katalina
Beautiful War
Yini
Easy to Love
Woza Nana
Sweetie
uMoya
Celebration
Drumboss
uPoyiyane
Ngeke
She Goes
Mzwangendwa
Hamb'olala
iNdaba zeMali
Thabile
iNDE
Ngibonile
Siphum' elokshin
Your favourite? pic.twitter.com/NyYQIilvcd
B4 u compare me 2 anyone remember— GqomWave Compilation (@DjMaphorisa) November 27, 2017
Jezebel
Stokvel
ViaOrlando
MyNameIs
Lahla
Ngoku
TsaMandelele
Palesa
Ungowami
Ytjukutja
Achichucha
Khona
Happiness
InMyBed
Tchelete
TheSound
TheBanger
SowetoBaby
OneDance
AfricanBeauty
LovePotion
Suited
MidnightStarring
Particula
Wats Ur Fav? pic.twitter.com/O159Srlo5i
All was well until Mgarimbe decided to "conclude" the trend with his hilarious take on the 'power trip.'
The musician, who is known for his South African party anthem Sister Bethina, copied the style of bragging, but used his one song to prove his point.
Before u compare me to Anyone— Mgarimbe (@RealMgarimbe) November 28, 2017
2005-Sister Bethina
2006-Sister Bethina
2007-Sister Bethina
2008-Sister Bethina
2009-Sister Bethina
2010-Sister Bethina
2011-Sister Bethina
2012-Sister Bethina
2013-Sister Bethina
2014
2015
2016
2017-Sister Bethina
Which one is your fav😂
The reaction was hilarious and Twitter agreed that Mgarimbe has set Mzansi up for life.
Tell Em!!!! this Song is our National Anthem it wll never get Old pic.twitter.com/T8chckDZjB— FillUpFNBStadium (@Wanda_NDL) November 28, 2017
Our President has given us hits for a whole decade y'all 💃💃👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/Tpjhnnc4mC— Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) November 28, 2017
