Sorry Heavy K & Maphorisa! Sister Bethina remains 'undisputed' hit

28 November 2017 - 10:35 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Mgarimbe's Sister Bethina has stood the test of time.
There's no denying that Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa are great producers and verified hitmakers, but Twitter has agreed with Mgarimbe that his Sister Bethina track makes him the undisputed music king in Mzansi. 

When you're an artist you take pride in the work you do and, occasionally, you may even take some time off to brag about your achievements. That is what DJ Heavy K and DJ Maphorisa did until Mgarimbe shut the whole thing down with one tweet!

Heavy K started to list the hits that he's produced to shut down potential haters.

He took to Twitter and asked people to look at his track record before attempting to compare him with other producers and artists.

All was well until Mgarimbe decided to "conclude" the trend with his hilarious take on the 'power trip.'

The musician, who is known for his South African party anthem Sister Bethina,  copied the style of bragging, but used his one song to prove his point.

The reaction was hilarious and Twitter agreed that Mgarimbe has set Mzansi up for life.

