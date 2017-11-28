TshisaLIVE

Thabo Rametsi talks living a 'free' life despite celeb status

28 November 2017 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actor Thabo Rametsi isn't bothered by the expectations that come with being in the spotlight.
Image: Via Kalushi/Facebook

Despite being in the spotlight actor Thabo Rametsi has learn't to live life on his own terms and to not let public scrutiny deter him from being limited to doing what pleases him. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Thabo said that being an actor did not impact on the way he lived away from the cameras. 

"I just live my life like anyone would. I don’t allow what people attach to my line of work affect how I approach life.

Thabo revealed that he is currently in a romantic relationship but preferred to keep his special person away from the public. He said that people needed to live life the way they wanted to, as long as, they "don't harm anyone."  

"I think we should all live the lives we want to as long as you don’t harm anyone. We are social creatures so connecting with each other is part of the journey. For me, I love my friends, my family and my partner. They make me happiest."

During our interview we also asked Thabo to reveal some fun facts about himself just for you: 

My purpose in life is to live it as I want and be happy.

My heart beats faster when I see injustice.

I hope South Africans will live up to their greatness.

 I believe in doing as you want as long as it harms no one.

Nobody knows that I really want get into coaching football one day.

In five years I hope I’ll still be alive doing what I love.

I am constantly searching for self.

There is a life beyond acting because it’s only a single component of a multifaceted being.

If I had a million rand I would buy lots of land in rural areas.

If I had one wish I'd wish for a strong, healthy and thriving Africa

What I know now has changed how I see life.

