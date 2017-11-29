TshisaLIVE

Andrea Dondolo: This industry is often hostile to pregnant women

29 November 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress and activist Andrea Dondolo is loving every moment of motherhood.
Actress Andrea Dondolo has cast the spotlight on the challenges and fears many pregnant women face in entertainment industry, which stem from her personal experiences. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the activist at heart, said the fear of being ill-treated or being out of a job because of pregnancy is part of the reasons she waited until she was in her late 30s to have a child.

"In this industry we are conditioned to think, 'no let me not fall pregnant. What if a big job comes and I can't do it because I'm pregnant'. This industry is often hostile to pregnant women. So before you realise it, it's ten years later and this big job is yet to arrive."

Andrea used her own journey as an example, saying that in her early thirties her focus was on her breakthrough role, Ayanda, on SABC 2 sitcom Stokvel.

She said because her character couldn't afford to fall pregnant, her "ambitions" to have a child were also placed on hold.

Now as a mother to a seven-month-old baby boy, Andrea said she realised that she almost let the industry rob her of one of her greatest blessings.

"It's a crazy story and I get teary every time I think about it. Well, it's an amazing journey. I got to a place in my life where I asked myself, what legacy do I have and who will uphold it? I felt like I was doing myself a disservice by closing off the possibility of being a mother."

The actress explained that being a mother is one of the most amazing experiences she's ever had. She gushed about the joys of motherhood and how it's been an "awakening" to her soul.

Andrea's big break came through Stokvel but she has since featured in great productions such as Home Affairs, Gold Diggers, When We Were Black and Isikizi.

