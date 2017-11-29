TshisaLIVE

'He's not husband material' - Zodwa dishes the deets on her younger bae

29 November 2017
Zodwa Wabantu is off the market.
Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she is currently off the market and has found a younger man to keep her warm at night.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zodwa couldn't help but gush over her new-found love interest, explaining that it has been a few weeks since she started dating again.

"He is not in the industry. He is a banker and he is not attracted to my fame. Actually, we met before I was famous and then we lost contact. He messaged me and we started hanging out again but he is not with me for my fame."

Zodwa said that she would never get married and was just taking everything one step at a time.

"He is fun but he is not husband material. We are just hanging out. He comes to my shows, we eat, we drink and we do a whole lot of other things together. It is just someone to talk to."

Although she was shy to dish any more details around their romance, she did reveal that her man is younger than her, but said she didn't consider him a  "not a Ben 10"

"He is younger but I am not worried about the age gap. You know that I don't care what people say," she said.

