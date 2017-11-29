'I'm not looking for attention' - DMF's Thami heads to Generations

Just days after causing a storm on social media for his appearance on popular dating reality show Date My Family, Thami Luthuli will once again return to screens this week with a supporting role on Generations: The Legacy.

The star will make several appearances on the popular SABC 1 soapie as a DJ who is caught in the middle of a feud between two of the main characters.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thami said he was excited at the opportunity to show his acting skills to the nation.

"I got the opportunity through my agency. They called and asked if I would be interested in an audition and after that I got the role," he explained.

He said the character would show a side of him that was very different to what fans had seen on TV screens this past weekend.

"I am very quiet and soft and that didn't come through on Date My Family. I was dramatic on purpose but it was a good opportunity to get myself out there."

Thami was dragged on social media for his appearance on the dating show, with fans suggesting that he was being a diva and trying to steal his friend's date.

Thami said that he had read all of the comments about him and was amused at what people were saying.

"I heard that I was drunk and that I was the worst friend. That is not me," he said.

He said it was pure coincidence that his role on Generations started so soon after his Date My Family appearance and denied that he was looking for attention.

"It was just a crazy coincidence and even though it is nice because it keeps me relevant in people's minds, but I am not looking for attention. I just want to act and it happened to pan out this way," he said.