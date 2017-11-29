IN MEMES: Twitter thinks Utatakho's Fatima deserves a 'better' mom

Twitter users were left emotional after hearing the sad story of Fatima Dlamini, who revealed that her mother abandoned her for the sake of her new husband, on Utatakho.

Fatima, who approached the relationship-themed reality TV show to help find her biological father, shared her painful past on last night's episode.

She said that her childhood had been hard and that when her mother found a new man, she kicked her out of home, because she thought Fatima would ruin her new love.

Twitter couldn't believe the treatment Fatima endured from her mother and were even more shocked to find out that she still took care of her mom when she fell ill.

In true Twitter style memes flooded the social media platform: