IN MEMES: Twitter thinks Utatakho's Fatima deserves a 'better' mom
Twitter users were left emotional after hearing the sad story of Fatima Dlamini, who revealed that her mother abandoned her for the sake of her new husband, on Utatakho.
Fatima, who approached the relationship-themed reality TV show to help find her biological father, shared her painful past on last night's episode.
She said that her childhood had been hard and that when her mother found a new man, she kicked her out of home, because she thought Fatima would ruin her new love.
Twitter couldn't believe the treatment Fatima endured from her mother and were even more shocked to find out that she still took care of her mom when she fell ill.
In true Twitter style memes flooded the social media platform:
Some women really do not deserve to have kids.— 👑uNdlunkulu👑 MaMbhele👑 uNdlela👑 kaSompisi👑 (@xolisile_mbhele) November 28, 2017
Unfortunately they are the most fertile.#Utatakho pic.twitter.com/wItyq96MBo
This lady abandoned her own child coz of new love #utatakho pic.twitter.com/hZg21fJo4O— Miya Gcwanini (@Sparks051) November 28, 2017
Fatima came and nursed her mom when she was ill, even though her mom abandoned her. She's too good for this world😢 #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/IqAHOBaNEb— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) November 28, 2017
This girl went through a lot at a very young age 😢 shuuu #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/4mUrCampAI— † (@_Thato_N) November 28, 2017
#Utatakho— oblivious (@uNeo_Twala) November 28, 2017
We live in a world where people who don't value their children are the most fertile and those who generally wanna give love to their children are unable to conceive. 💔 pic.twitter.com/wfrVJ8HQCJ
Imagine your own mother kicking you out, saying that you're ruining her marriage. Yoh I'm hurt. #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/bFznTJwJRq— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) November 28, 2017
A mother chose a man over her child 😭 #Utatakho pic.twitter.com/dkxR9z318F— Zamore (@JustZamore) November 28, 2017
How the hell do you kick out a such a young kid because they wont convert to Islam #utatakho pic.twitter.com/CCcgr7v6qO— faith (@_faithinlove_) November 28, 2017
Guys remind me not to watxh #utatakho again.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/SjEqynHb8G— 💅💅☝💙Miss Vee🚩❤👑 (@SandyVeeLuthoyi) November 28, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE