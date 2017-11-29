'It was hilarious!' - Minnie on Twitter's pregnancy speculation

After causing a social media frenzy with a cryptic tweet about a big announcement, Minnie Dlamini has revealed that instead of the baby Twitter assumed she was having, she has partnered with one of the country's top jewelry designers to create a Minnie-inspired pendant.

The newly married TV star sparked pregnancy rumours among fans after she dubbed the announcement one of her biggest in 2017.

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE Minnie laughed off the speculation that she was going to announce the existence of "baby Jones".

"It was hilarious. It reminds me of the crying wolf story. Hopefully by the time I am pregnant everyone will still be this interested," she said.

Instead of the baby news Twitter expected, Minnie announced the Passion Pendant by Jenna Clifford, which is said to be inspired by "the age-old symbol of eternal love and inextinguishable passion."

Minnie explained that the partnership came about after she met the team, who also designed her sparkling engagement ring.

"After I got engaged I got to meet the amazing team behind my ring, it was an instant connection and we just had to work together. So much of the Jenna Clifford brand ethos resonates with my brand now, and where I hope it will be in the future."

Mrs Jones said she also wanted to create "fine jewelry" that could bridge the gap by being equally as affordable as it is beautiful. She said the pendant had hidden messages that were dear to her.

"The pendant's design has so many hidden messages. The rose cluster, for example, symbolises love, passion and beauty which has always been synonymous with the Jenna Clifford brand as well as my own."

When TshisaLIVE asked Minnie if Mzansi could expect baby Jones anytime soon, and if she felt pressured by the constant speculation, she made it clear that she wants to keep everyone guessing.

"Not really. You know how it goes: first comes love, then comes marriage THEN comes a baby in a golden carriage," adding a wink at the end.