TshisaLIVE

Major League's Bandile on anxiety: We are not robots, we go through a lot

29 November 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Major League DJz Bandile has opened up about a difficult year.
Major League DJz Bandile has opened up about a difficult year.
Image: Via Bandile's Instagram

As one of the most popular DJ duos in the country, Major League DJz are used to making people dance, but are planning to soon change direction to release a song with Cassper Nyovest about the struggles of anxiety and depression.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the group's Bandile said that after a hectic year, the group had decided to work on a project encouraging self-love and respect.

"We took a different direction this time. We are releasing something about self-love for people who struggle with anxiety and depression. It is about loving yourself before anyone else and relying on God. I just want to portray a message that a lot of people go through depression and anxiety, especially artists, and they won't say it. A lot of people like myself have had a hectic year and have gone through a lot," Bandile said.

He said that there was a period during the year when it felt like everything may come crashing down.

"A lot was happening with my businesses, taxes. I just felt like everything was coming down on me. I was just praying that things don't come down and I could keep doing what I am doing until a break would come. There was so much for me to lose. I had to keep my reputation and I was going through a lot, stressed about work. It hasn't been an easy year. It looked like an amazing year but it hasn't been an easy year."

Bandile said that he was able to deal with the stressful days through prayer and music.

"I got through it by just praying and doing what I love. It didn't kill me. We are not robots. we go through a lot. It is not always nice times," he said.

The single is part of the group's move back to music after taking some time off to organise several successful Major League Gardens music festivals.

"I feel pressure from our fans for not giving that part of our business (music) enough attention. I need to give it all the attention next year. I need to give it the attention that I used to and push until our album comes out. That is my focus at the moment."

Mthokozisi on abuse claims: Let the law take its course

Idols SA runner-up has responded to claims that he allegedly assaulted a young woman in Johannesburg on Saturday, urging fans to "continue taking a ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Nathi reveals he left Muthaland because he felt ‘controlled’

After much speculation over the reasons that led to the end of Nathi Mankayi's working relationship with Muthaland Entertainment, the musician has ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Uzalo's Gugu Gumede: There's no place for my twang when I play Mamlambo

It's hard to miss Gugu Gumede's American twang, which she developed after years of studying in Los Angeles, but when she gets into character for her ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Minnie Dlamini sparks pregnancy rumours - again!

TV personality Minnie Dlamini, aka Mrs Jones has once again sent the rumour mill into a frenzy with speculation that she's pregnant.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH: Cassper Nyovest explains his #JustBuyATicketBro response to AKA

With only three days left to Cassper Nyovest's dream to #FillUpFNBStadium, the rapper has come out to clarify why he declined AKA's offer to "help" ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe TshisaLIVE
  2. 7 things you need to know about Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters TshisaLIVE
  3. Let me live, says Psyfo on moving on from Hulisani TshisaLIVE
  4. 'The Miss Universe title belongs to Jamaica,' says poet Ntsiki Mazwai TshisaLIVE
  5. These snaps of Connie Ferguson & her grandson are too cute! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X