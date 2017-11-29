What split? Here's proof that AKA and Bonang are totes still together
29 November 2017 - 11:20
Power couple AKA and Bonang have shut down rumours that they've split, after the Supa Mega posted a video of them celebrating a football match together in their home.
Whispers of the pair splitting have been doing the rounds for sometime after they appeared to stop posting pictures of each other on Instagram. You know, the ultimate sign of a break-up.
While neither have bothered to respond to fans questioning their relationship status, this video of them seems to confirm they're still beaming.
Just a few hours earlier B took to Insta to post a picture of her bae holding her leg.
The couple have fought break-up rumours several times since they decided to "split" and get "back together" for a publicity stunt earlier this year.
