Cassper gets dissed for wearing the same undies twice
Just a few months after Enhle Mbali was criticised for wearing the same dress to two separate events, Cassper has become the butt of social media jokes after it was pointed out that he repeated his underwear.
The trouble started on Wednesday when Cassper posted yet another thirst-trap snap of himself in only his jocks.
Goodnight ladies. It's a bit cold so take a warm shower or maybe a warm blooded broer like me and make sure you're healthy for Saturday when we #FillUpFnbStadium pic.twitter.com/Kjlz1NzdEI— 4 days till we #FillUpFnb (@CassperNyovest) November 29, 2017
While most of us were still drooling over his six-pack, beady eyed fans were quick to point out that he was wearing the same underwear as in other snaps he had taken recently.
We know this underwear now Cassper mind changing it give it a break pic.twitter.com/iIPDihUvxN— New account Zulu Princess👸👸 (@maNgcobo77) November 29, 2017
So you only have one underwear? pic.twitter.com/7NIQQHomW4— #FillUpFNBStadium (@Liadamakhale) November 29, 2017
I tweeted the same pic of me wearing the same underwear as mufusa and my crush replied kanti why don't change that under wear, but Mufasa is wearing it all again and she replied i like it when you repeat it! It hurts so much. pic.twitter.com/r0M9lGvIr5— #FillUpFNB (@tebohoweezy) November 29, 2017
Nyovisto tell them your old underwears don't fit u anymore you lost a lot of weight so we can have a great performance at fnb #FillUpFnbStaduim— Vusi Didiza (@didiza_vusi) November 29, 2017
Hayi ngeke— DIGITAL STREET KID (@purplejasmines) November 29, 2017
This nigga only has one underwear now pic.twitter.com/DW8FklFL1x
Atla Satane ka diUnderbrookie pic.twitter.com/YmQeKsL7ZO— Brian *King* (@Bluebit_Bruno_) November 29, 2017
Haowa @CassperNyovest same underwear everyday,I guess you and pearl thusi fall under the same whatsapp group ankere!!— roasted mind (@beardgang442) November 29, 2017
Instead of getting touched and clapping back at the hate, Cassper took it in his stride and asked his fans to help him in his underwear struggles.
Eya hlemn. It's tough https://t.co/kIgim6AFe0— 4 days till we #FillUpFnb (@CassperNyovest) November 29, 2017
Can't afford new ones hey. Can't even afford having a few in the same colour. Please buy for me skaat ? https://t.co/HSku1FzARK— 4 days till we #FillUpFnb (@CassperNyovest) November 29, 2017
