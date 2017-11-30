TshisaLIVE

Cassper gets dissed for wearing the same undies twice

30 November 2017 - 10:47 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest wore the same undies in two seperate pictures
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest's Instagram

Just a few months after Enhle Mbali was criticised for wearing the same dress to two separate events, Cassper has become the butt of social media jokes after it was pointed out that he repeated his underwear.

The trouble started on Wednesday when Cassper posted yet another thirst-trap snap of himself in only his jocks.

While most of us were still drooling over his six-pack, beady eyed fans were quick to point out that he was wearing the same underwear as in other snaps he had taken recently.

Instead of getting touched and clapping back at the hate, Cassper took it in his stride and asked his fans to help him in his underwear struggles.

