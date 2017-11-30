TshisaLIVE

DJ Tira on love: I disappeared but I came back and put a ring on it

30 November 2017 - 10:44 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Tira couldn't help but gush over his wife.
Music mogul DJ Tira may be a responsible family man now but there was a time when he decided that he wanted to leave his partner, only to return and get married. 

Speaking on WTF with Tumi this week, DJ Tira revealed that the party life had once gripped him so hard, he "disappeared" from his relationship for a time.

"We've come a long way. There was a time where I disappeared and decided to do other things. Life taught me a lesson and I came back. Right back. I was like 'No! I don't want to go. This is where it is at! And I had to put a ring on it.'"

He said that he resisted the temptation of always being around beautiful women by staying focused and thinking of his family.

"It is important to think of the family because family is the most important thing to us. We can't afford to look left or right. People look up to us so we need to be role models and live a simple life. You need to do the right thing," he added.

Tira told TshisaLIVE  in September that he has changed since getting married and was now more focused on "doing the right thing".

"Married life is beautiful. My life couldn't be better. It has helped keep me grounded and focused. Now I can spend my time doing the right thing rather than partying up a storm," he said.

Tira said he felt the increased responsibility that comes with marriage.  

"I am now responsible Tira. I have a whole team behind me who can't afford for me to flop. I am just trying to be that responsible guy and not let anyone down."

 

