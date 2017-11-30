'Don't put me on your f**king list,' AKA on Hottest MCs

As some of the best rappers in Mzansi prepare for the release of the annual MTV Base Hottest MCs list tonight, musician AKA has come out to once again criticise the list and claim his hardwork, and success is never acknowledged.

"I don't want MTV to put me on that f**king list. Don't put me on your f**king list no more," he said in a video shared on the channel's Twitter page this week.

Although the rapper may have made the comments to drum up publicity for the list, he has spoken, before of his anger at the lack of recognition he got from the panel of judges.

Last year he responded to charting at number five by telling the channel to "voetsek".

AKA repeated some of his complaints again.

"I have been the hardest working artist in the industry for like a million years now, I have put out countless classic records. I am the biggest and brightest star... and I have never been number one on the list. Get the f*ck out here...Even when you put me at number one, I am not coming," he added.

Last year's winner Cassper Nyovest was also caught up in the hype around the list, telling fans that it was bound to cause a few more feuds in the industry.