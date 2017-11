IN MEMES: Papa Penny's vocabulary gives Twitter life!

While Penny Penny has proved beyond all doubt that he doesn't need English to be a superstar, Twitter was still left dumfounded at the words he invents when using the language.

Before last night's episode the phrases 'please call me' and 'missed call' were used to refer to cell phone related matters. However, after Penny Penny used them in a totally different context, the words now have a new meaning that has given Twitter life.

According to Papa Penny, a long skirt (or even a shirt) is called a missed call' while a short skirt (or shirt) is called a 'please call'.

In true Twitter style a string of memes flooded the social media platform: