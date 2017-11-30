Omunye video delayed over Khanyi Mbau 'complexion' edits

Distruction Boyz came out to blame the delay of their highly-anticipated music video for Omunye on Khanyi Mbau, who they claimed complained about looking "too dark" in the video.

In a statement shared to their Facebook the duo apologised to fans for the delay and explained the reasons behind it.

"Khanyi Mbau is complaining that the video does not represent her looks accordingly. She complained about have shades being TOO DARK and this conflicts with her brands that sponsor her looks," read part of it.

However, people on social media felt it may be a publicity stunt to create hype before the music video drops.

Distruction Boyz' manager said Khanyi played an important role in the video and appeared in most shots hence the delay. However, he was adamant that the statementt was not a publicity stunt.

"She appears in very important scenes and not having her would change the concept completely. Why make a stunt for the biggest song in the country that's already in demand? We're good with airplay and marketing. We're fixing everything so all parties can be happy. "

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Khanyi denied that the statement was apart of a PR stunt although she thinks the boys might have "enjoyed the attention a little."

Khanyi said she asked the boys for "a little edit" on the video and it wasn't as dramatic as it was made out to be.

"Distruction Boyz took this too far. I just said I'd like a better edit. I'll see the new edit today and we can all decide way forward. I'm shooting a movie so I couldn't be available all the time so I think the boys thought I was being a drama queen meanwhile it wasn't even that deep."

Here's the full statement: